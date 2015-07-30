Long Island hires and promotions: Lori Coppola, Daniel Gale Sotheby's

REAL ESTATE

Lori Coppola of Hicksville has joined Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty in Woodbury as a saleswoman. She worked at Cabo Fresh in Stony Brook as a general manager.

Patricia Marion of East Moriches has been hired as a sales agent at Keller Williams Realty Homes and Estates in Hauppauge. She was a senior probationary officer at the Suffolk Probation Department in Yaphank.

BANKING

Gold Coast Bank has hired three people from Capital One Bank to work at the Southampton Village branch.

Matthew J. Feeney of East Quogue has been hired as branch manager. He was a branch manager for Capital One in Southampton.

Katerina Skvortsova of Hampton Bays has been hired as assistant branch manager. She was an assistant branch manager at Capital One in Southampton.

Victoria Banks of Southampton has been hired as a teller. She was a teller at Capital One in Southampton.

