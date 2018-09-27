Long Island hires and promotions: Lorrie Director, West Islip School District

EDUCATION

Lorrie Director of Valley Stream has been hired as director of counseling for West Islip School District. She was a counselor and lead college adviser for the New York City Department of Education.

Lindenhurst Union Free School District has two new hires.

Andrea Judge of St. James, coordinator of guidance, was a counselor at Queens Vocational and Technical High School in Long Island City.

F. Shaun Sudama of Smithtown, coordinator of career and technical education and library media specialists, was assistant principal at Nassau BOCES in Westbury.

Merrick School District has hired two assistant principals.

Michael DeLuca of Bethpage, hired at Chatterton School, taught fourth and fifth grades and English as a new language at P.S. 71 in the Bronx.

Justin Gabrus of North Bellmore, hired at Levy Lakeside School, was an academic intervention services instructor in North Bellmore School District.

