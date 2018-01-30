Long Island hires and promotions: Mary Beth Heiskell, Kiley, Kiley & Kiley

LAW

Mary Beth Heiskell of Mineola has been hired as an associate attorney at Kiley, Kiley & Kiley in Great Neck. She was a social worker/counselor with the Vermont Department of Child and Family Services in White River Junction.

Michele Rita of Westbury has been hired as an associate in the insurance fraud group at Rivkin Radler in Uniondale. She was an associate at Luca & Pearl in Manhattan.

Jamie P. Alpern of Huntington Bay, an associate at Koeppel Martone & Leistman in Mineola, has been promoted to partner.

Meltzer Lippe in Mineola has hired three associates.

Alexander B. Cohen of Roslyn Heights has been hired in the construction practice. He was a mediator in Brooklyn Civil Court and a law clerk at Sedlmayr & Associates in Manhattan.

Liz A. Athenas of Levittown has been hired in the construction group. She was an associate in construction sureties at Torre, Lentz, Gamell, Gary & Rittmaster in Jericho.

Andrew P. Herrera of Forest Hills, Queens has been hired in the trusts and estates practice. He was an associate at Sweeney, Reich & Bolz in New Hyde Park.

