Long Island hires and promotions: Matthew A. Kern, D&B Engineers

ENGINEERING

D&B Engineers and Architects in Woodbury has two new hires.

Matthew A. Kern of New Hyde Park, hired as an engineer I, was a land surveying intern with National Grid in Hicksville.

Shari M. Goldberg of Plainview, hired as a proposal/marketing developer, had a similar job with Art-of-Form Architects in Amityville.

EDUCATION

Richard Russo of East Meadow has been named director of facilities for North Bellmore School District. He was head custodian at Herricks High School in New Hyde Park.

REAL ESTATE

Signature Premier Properties has some new sales agents.

Denise Gerber of Merrick, hired in Merrick, was with Century 21 in Merrick.

Ann Doyle of Garden City, hired in Garden City, was with Daniel Gale Sotheby’s in Garden City.

Elizabeth Reisch of Floral Park, hired in Garden City, was with Sewanhaka Realty in Floral Park.

Anthony Finazzo of East Meadow, hired in Garden City, was with Exit Kingdom Realty in Levittown.

Nadine Jean of Brentwood, hired in East Northport, was with Exit Realty in Smithtown.

Century 21 American Homes has three new sales agents.

Marisol Montufar of Franklin Square, hired in Franklin Square, was with Century 21 in Elmont.

Leonard Stern of Bellmore, hired in Merrick, is president of The Structural View Inc. in Manhattan.

Afat Kazimova of East Meadow, hired in East Meadow, was an instructor at Body and Brain Yoga in Great Neck.

Dawn Viola of Setauket, assistant branch manager of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Babylon, has been promoted to branch office manager. — DIANE DANIELS

