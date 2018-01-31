Long Island hires and promotions: Matthew Campo, Association of Fundraising Professionals

ASSOCIATIONS

The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Long Island Chapter, in Edgewood has elected a president and new members to its board of directors, below, respectively.

Matthew Campo of Wantagh is president of Ronald McDonald House of Long Island in New Hyde Park.

Sara Lipsky of Jericho is executive director of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Long Island Chapter in Melville.

Anne Dalgish Koestner of Roslyn is director of development and alumni affairs at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in Hempstead.

Meredith McCaslin of Babylon is director of development at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Long Island in Westbury.

James Rennert of Selden is director of mission advancement at the Sisters of St. Joseph in Brentwood.

Stacy Parsell of Holbrook is vice president of development at Island Harvest Food Bank in Hauppauge.

