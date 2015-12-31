Long Island hires and promotions: Michael Greenfield, Anchin, Block and Anchin

ACCOUNTING

Anchin, Block and Anchin in Manhattan has two new promotions.

Michael Greenfield of Cedarhurst has been promoted to a director and is a member of the firm’s fashion industry group. He was a senior account manager.

Tara Burek of East Meadow has been promoted to a tax director and is a member of the firm’s private client and state and local tax groups. She was a senior account manager.

Jeannine Lesse of Central Islip has become shareholder and principal at King and Associates, CPA in Central Islip. She was an audit manager.

LAW

Jessica G. McDonald of Long Beach has been promoted from associate to senior associate at Galgano and Associates in Long Beach.

Carolyn A. Galgano of Brooklyn has been hired as an associate at Galgano and Associates in Long Beach. She was an associate in the litigation group at Debevoise and Plimpton in Manhattan.

