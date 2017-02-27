Long Island hires and promotions: Michael Russell; Scully, Scott, Murphy & Presser

LAW

Michael Russell of Corning, a material science engineer, has joined Scully, Scott, Murphy & Presser in Garden City as an associate. He was an intellectual property attorney at Corning Inc., a glass and ceramics manufacturer in Corning.

The Law Offices of Thomas M. Volz in Nesconset has announced a promotion and a new hire.

Michael G. Vigliotta of Patchogue, an associate attorney, has been promoted to partner.

Anthony S. DeLuca of Long Beach has been hired as an associate. He was an attorney with Connor & Magee in Rockville Centre.

REAL ESTATE

Edith Akagha of Hempstead has been hired as a licensed sales agent at Laffey Real Estate in Westbury. She held a similar position at Signature Premier Properties, Donnelly Division in Garden City.

BOARDS

Sandra Taylor of Islandia, an education consultant at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Inc. in Manhattan, has been elected to the board of directors of the Long Island Music Hall of Fame in Melville.

