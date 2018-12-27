Long Island hires and promotions: Mindy Kamen, Janover

ACCOUNTING

Mindy Kamen of Oceanside, a principal at Janover in Garden City, has been promoted to partner.

BANKING

Phil Caporusso of Melville has been hired as a loan originator at Jet Direct Mortgage in Bay Shore. He held the same position at Academy Mortgage Corp. in Farmingdale.

ENGINEERING

D&B Engineers and Architects in Woodbury has announced some new hires.

Mafuzul Mashud of East Elmhurst, Queens, a resident engineer, had the same role at AECOM in Manhattan.

Russell Darress of Lynbrook, a civil engineer, was an assistant design engineer for Leonard J. Strandberg and Associates in Freeport.

Christian Jesselli of the Bronx, hired as an architect, was a project architect for Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx.

