Long Island hires and promotions: McDermott, Will & Emery

LAW

Nicole Rae Morales of Medford has been hired as an associate at McDermott, Will & Emery in Manhattan. She is a recent graduate of Georgetown University Law School and was a summer associate at the firm.

REAL ESTATE

Coldwell Banker Residental Brokerage has hired four sales agents for the Mount Sinai office.

Taleb Adla of Wading River was in sales at Global Real Estate Associates in Wading River.

David Block of Lake Grove was an account executive at Maggio’s Sanitation Services Inc. in Yaphank.

Cindy Wongsing of Coram was a nurse at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

Lynda Zwolinski of Ridge directed property management at Renaissance Property Associates in Plainview.

EDUCATION

William Floyd School District in Mastic Beach has announced two new appointments, effective July 1.

Barbara Butler of East Patchogue, principal at the high school, has been promoted to executive director of district kindergarten-to-12th-grade instruction and administration.

Philip Scotto of Ridge, assistant principal at the high school, has been promoted to principal.

CREDIT UNIONS

Michael Savino of Centerport, financial services manager, has been promoted to assistant vice president of consumer lending and credit at Teachers Federal Credit Union in Hauppauge.

BOARDS

Anthony J. Catapano of Lake Grove, executive director of the Suffolk Industrial Development Agency in Hauppauge, has been elected to the board of directors for the New York State Economic Development Council.

Virginia Umbreit of Dix Hills, vice president of portfolio administration at First Long Island Investors in Jericho, has joined the board of directors at United Way of Long Island in Deer Park.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.