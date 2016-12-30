LI hires and promotions: Patricia Johnson, Community Development Corp. of LI

NONPROFITS

Patricia A. Johnson of Brookville has joined Community Development Corp. of Long Island in Centereach as vice president of real estate. She directed asset management for Volunteers of America, Greater New York, in Manhattan.

ASSOCIATIONS

Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association has four newly elected water district commissioners.

James Asmus of Jericho, new Jericho commissioner

Theresa Black of Bethpage, new Bethpage commissioner

Amanda Field of Old Bethpage, new Plainview commissioner

Steven Flynn of Manhasset, new Manhasset-Lakeville commissioner

CREDIT UNIONS

Nassau Financial Federal Credit Union in Westbury has announced a new hire and two promotions.

Debra Servinskas of Dix Hills has been hired as director of marketing. She was a sales agent at Aflac in Garden City.

Annmarie Heinz of Garden City South, manager of human resources, has been promoted to HR director.

Jonathan Rich of Oceanside, coordinator of branches, has been promoted to director of digital innovation and knowledge management.

