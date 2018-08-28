Long Island hires and promotions: Raymond Homburger, Habitat for Humanity

BOARDS

Raymond Homburger of Wading River, manager of customer quality assurance at PSEG Long Island in Melville, has been appointed chairman of the board of Habitat for Humanity of Suffolk County in Middle Island.

Child Abuse Prevention Services in Roslyn has elected two new board officers.

Karen Siris of Roslyn, vice president, is a former principal of W.S. Boardman Elementary School in Oceanside and co-founder of School Leaders for Change.

Bernadette Rodriquez of Bohemia, secretary, is a sales agent with Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Sayville.

Debi Lamon of Long Beach, owner of the Lamon Agency in Hewlett, has been elected to the board of Tempo Group Inc. in Woodmere, an outpatient chemical dependence facility.

James Michael Murphy of Wantagh, managing partner at Montfort, Healy, McGuire & Salley in Garden City, has been elected chairman of the Nassau-Suffolk Trial Lawyers Association in Garden City.

