Long Island hires and promotions: Rivkin Radler of Uniondale

LAW

Matthew D. Fox of Merrick has been hired as an associate in the insurance fraud practice at Rivkin Radler in Uniondale. He was an associate at Elefterakis, Elefterakis & Panek in Manhattan.

ASSOCIATIONS

The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Long Island Chapter in Garden City has elected new members to its board of trustees.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Chris Giamo of Halesite is head of regional commercial bank at TD Bank in Melville.

Brian Scheidel of Carle Place is senior relationship manager at TD Bank in Melville.

Dr. Keith S. Sultan of Syosset is a gastroenterology director at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park and North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset and an assistant professor at Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine in Hempstead.

Frank Califano Jr. of Dix Hills is chief executive at Safeway Fire and Protection Company in Floral Park.

Mark Puccio of Center Moriches is owner of Puccio Electric Contracting Inc. in Center Moriches.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.