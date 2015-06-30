Long Island hires and promotions: Rob Greenberger, Suffolk Y Jewish Community Center

SOCIAL SERVICES

Robert Greenberger of Smithtown has been appointed executive director at the Suffolk Y Jewish Community Center in Commack. He was vice president of family services and Long Island operations of FEGS Health & Human Services System in Syosset.

REAL ESTATE

Grace Blank of Bayside has been appointed branch manager of the Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage office in East Hills. She was a sales associate with Coldwell Banker in Manhasset.

EDUCATION

John C. McNamara of Farmingdale is the new assistant superintendent for instruction in the Wantagh School District. He was a middle school principal in the Plainview-Old Bethpage School District.

Christopher Shields of Port Washington is the new principal of Carrie Palmer Weber Middle School in the Port Washington Union Free School District. He was principal of South Salem Elementary School in Port Washington.

