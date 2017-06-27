Long Island hires and promotions: Robert P. Cogliati, Visiting Nurse Service

BOARDS

The Visiting Nurse Service & Hospice of Suffolk Inc. in Northport has elected officers for its board of trustees.

Robert P. Cogliati of East Northport, president, is a partner at Caminiti & Cogliati, CPAs in Hauppauge.

John J. Lynch of Northport, first vice president, is a retired assistant superintendent for pupil services in the Northport-East Northport school district

Dr. Patricia M. Matos-Puente of Northport, second vice president, is an internist and owner of a home visiting practice, Doctor in the House, in Northport.

Dr. Gregory P. Garra of Lloyd Harbor, secretary, is a pediatric emergency medicine physician with several hospital affiliations.

Andrew G. Bene of Huntington, treasurer, retired as managing director/partner of the global capital markets practice for PricewaterhouseCoopers Securities in Manhattan.

Michael S. Glickman of Great Neck, president and CEO of the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Manhattan, has been appointed to the board of directors of JewishGen.org in Manhattan.

LAW

Vishnick McGovern Milizio in Lake Success has hired Nancy Casseus of Queens Village as receptionist. She had a similar job with the Garden City Group in Lake Success.

