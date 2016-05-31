Long Island hires and promotions: Coldwell Banker Residential

REAL ESTATE

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has several new sales agents.

Rosalie Allen of Northport has been hired in Northport. She was president of American Protection Security in East Northport.

Georgia Gourdoukis of Northport has been hired in Northport. She was an owner-designer at 2 Haute Heads in Greenlawn.

Mario Savocchi of Northport has been hired in Northport. He was in management at Savocchi Realty in East Northport.

Kenneth Deeg of Southampton has been hired in Ronkonkoma. He was a self-employed boat captain in Southampton.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Anna Visone of Ronkonkoma has been hired in Ronkonkoma. She was a credit manager for Luther Sales in Hauppauge.

Cory Goldberg of Commack has been hired in Setauket. He was a property manager and leasing agent for Cortland Habitats in Cortland.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.