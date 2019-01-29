Long Island hires and promotions: Stacey A. Conklin, South Nassau Communities Hospital

HEALTH CARE

Stacey A. Conklin of Long Beach has been hired as chief nursing officer and senior vice president of patient care services at South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside. She had similar titles at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in Manhattan.

EDUCATION

Kevin Jordan of Bay Shore, director of the educational opportunity program at Farmingdale State College, has been promoted to chief diversity officer.

Bridgehampton School District has two new hires.

Angela Austin of Selden, new director of pupil personnel services, had the same job in the Westhampton Beach Union Free School District.

Michael Cox of Shelter Island has been hired as assistant principal of the Bridgehampton School. He was a teacher in the Shelter Island School District.

BOARDS

The Child Care Council of Suffolk in Commack has elected three new members to its board of directors.

Michelle Amato of Moriches is chief of staff/vice president of strategic innovation at Little Flower Children and Family Services of New York in Brooklyn.

Matthew Crennan of East Moriches is vice president at BNB Bank in Hauppauge.

Chris Lowenberg of Bay Shore is senior accountant at Fuller & Lowenberg & Co. in Hauppauge.

The Long Island Water Conference in Melville has elected new board members.

Tyrand Fuller of Bay Shore, chairman, is a hydrogeologist and director of strategic initiatives of the Suffolk County Water Authority in Hauppauge.

Richard Passariello of Westbury, first vice chair, is superintendent of the Roslyn water district.

Andrew Bader of Plainview, second vice chair, is commissioner of the Plainview water district and a consultant at Mercury Tax Service in Elmont.

Jim Edgette of North Massapequa, secretary, is assistant superintendent of the South Farmingdale water district.

David N. Altman of Centerport, founding partner of Brown & Altman in Melville, has been elected president of the Townwide Fund of Huntington.

