Long Island hires and promotions: Stephanie Suarez, Lazer Aptheker Rosella & Yedid

LAW

Lazer Aptheker Rosella & Yedid of Melville has hired two new associates.

Stephanie Suarez of Smithtown was an associate with Dontzin Nagy & Fleissig in Manhattan.

Jacquelyn O'Neil of Central Islip was an associate with Morritt Hock & Hamroff in Garden City.

Todd D. Kremin of Dix Hills has joined Goldberg Segalla in Manhattan as a partner in the firm's global insurance services. He was a member of the insurance group at Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP in Woodbury.

NONPROFITS

Lisa Burch of Rockville Centre has joined Family and Children's Association in Mineola as chief operating officer for programs. She was director of sustainability and social responsibility at the North Shore/LIJ Health System in Manhasset.

MARKETING

Adam Steinberg of Long Beach has been promoted from strategist to account director at Didit in Mineola.

