Long Island hires and promotions: Farrell elected to Gold Coast Bank board

BOARDS

Joseph G. Farrell, founder of Farrell Building Co., has been elected to the board of directors at Gold Coast Bank in Islandia. He lives and has his offices in Bridgehampton.

Sustainable Long Island, a Farmingdale nonprofit promoting economic development, environmental health and social equity, has named four new directors to its board.

Lidija Nikolic of Forest Hills is a market manager in the business banking division at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Melville.

Jeff Arestivo of Northport is the division executive for the mortgage lending team at Citibank in Manhattan.

Charles Rich, a resident of Locust Valley, is president of CA Rich Consultants in Plainview.

John O'Connell of Westbury is vice president, transmission and distribution, for PSEG Long Island in Hicksville.

