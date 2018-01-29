Long Island hires and promotions: Thomas Asta, Alliant Retirement Consulting

FINANCE

Thomas Asta of Bellmore has been hired as an account manager for employee benefits at Alliant Retirement Consulting in Woodbury. He was a retirement plan adviser at Signature Bank in Manhattan.

Paul Lombardo of Holtsville, retired chair of the Stony Brook University physician assistant program, has been elected to chair the board of the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants in Atlanta.

Jack Zangara of St. James has been hired as a chiropractor at Block Chiropractic Sports & Wellness in Smithtown. He was with Regenerative Health Clinic in East Setauket.

Nicole Tilton of Bay Shore has been hired as a tax supervisor at Sheehan & Co., CPA in Brightwaters. She was with Grassi & Co. in Jericho.

Rosen & Federico in Woodbury has two new hires from Nussbaum, Yates, Berg, Klein & Wolpow in Melville.

Maureen A. McGovern of Baldwin, hired as a CPA, was a supervising accountant.

Duane Garcia of Middle Island, hired as an accountant, was a senior accountant.

