Long Island real estate companies face housing discrimination lawsuit

A dozen Nassau County real estate companies and brokers face allegations they refused to rent apartments to potential tenants who sought to pay with government housing vouchers, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in Nassau County Supreme Court by the Manhattan-based nonprofit Housing Rights Initiative.

The lawsuit is based upon an undercover investigation performed by HRI, in which investigators called real estate brokers and landlords to inquire about apartment listings posted online and asked if they would accept housing vouchers. One of the defendants is Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Laffey International Realty, a Williston Park-based franchisee of Warren Buffett's conglomerate.

The other defendants are Baxter Real Estate; Rowan Realty; 137 Post Avenue LLC; DeSimone Real Estate; Kaya Homes; Laffey Real Estate LLC; Coldwell Banker American Homes; Jenny Medina; Kings Homes & Associates; Anderson Minaya; and Homes by Mara.

Newsday is attempting to reach the defendants for comment.

The lawsuit describes calls made by investigators from 2020 to 2022, in which representatives for real estate brokerages or landlords told the callers a landlord would not accept a housing voucher as a form of payment.

“The refusals to accept vouchers were pervasive and egregious, ranging from flat-out refusals to insinuations about the worthiness of voucher holders as tenants,” attorneys for HRI wrote in the complaint.

Since 2007, Nassau County law has prohibited discrimination based on the source of a person’s income. New York state added source-of-income protections in 2019.

“This lawsuit against a dozen real estate companies doesn't just expose housing discrimination in Long Island, but a lack of housing enforcement in New York State,” Aaron Carr, founder and executive director of Housing Rights Initiative, said in a statement.

Carr said the New York Department of State, which licenses real estate agents, “should deal with the systematic issue of housing discrimination by systematically revoking the brokers’ licenses of those who engage in it.”

The Housing Choice Voucher Program is federally funded, and in Nassau County it is administered by the Nassau County Office of Housing.

Housing Rights Initiative said the properties it inquired about were located in Glen Cove, Valley Stream, Port Washington, Westbury, Great Neck, Island Park, Hewlett, Farmingdale, Lynbrook, Hempstead, New Hyde Park, Mineola and Woodbury. It sought units with rents that were below the voucher program’s maximum threshold.

HRI’s lawsuit seeks a judgment against the defendants for source-of-income discrimination, an order for the defendants to stop refusing to rent to voucher holders as well as monetary damages, attorneys’ fees, and punitive damages.

Housing Rights Initiative is represented by attorneys Matthew K. Handley and Martha E. Guarnieri of Handley Farah & Anderson as well as Hempstead attorney Frederick K. Brewington.