Average mortgage rate falls to 7.18%, ending streak of increases

Potential homebuyers on Long Island finally got a bit of relief this week as the average long-term mortgage rate moved lower for the first time since mid-July after five straight weeks of increases.

The average 30-year fixed rate was 7.18% for the week ending Thursday, according to mortgage giant Freddie Mac. The average reached its highest level since June 2001 last week at 7.23%.

Long Islanders looking to buy homes stand to pay hundreds of dollars more each month in housing payments than they would have a year ago when the average rate was 5.66%.

Meanwhile, home prices have changed little during that time. The median home price in Nassau County in July was a record $725,000 and Suffolk County matched its median price record from a year ago at $575,000, according to the latest data from OneKey MLS.

Prices have remained high because demand for homes has exceeded the number of homes on the market. Homeowners who plan to list their homes and move elsewhere must also face accepting a higher mortgage rate to finance their next purchase.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

About 61% of outstanding mortgage holders have loans with a rate of 4% or less, according to Freddie Mac.

“Mortgage rates leveled off this week but remain elevated,” Sam Khater, chief economist at Freddie Mac, said in a statement. “Despite continued high rates, low inventory is keeping house prices steady. Recent volatility makes it difficult to forecast where rates will go next, but it might be easier to gauge as the Federal Reserve determines their next steps regarding interest rate hikes in September.”

The Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee is set to meet next on Sept. 19–20 when it will decide whether to adjust its benchmark interest rate. The rate affects how much it costs consumers to borrow money for mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and other types of debt.