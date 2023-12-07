Average mortgage rate plunges to 7.03%, lowest since August

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate fell to its lowest point since August, 7.03%, for the week ending Thursday, mortgage giant Freddie Mac reported. The average had climbed as high as 7.79% in late October.

Mortgage rates have fallen as economic data provides evidence the Fed’s campaign to cool off inflation is working. That has helped erase a climb that had some borrowers facing 8% rates in October.

Falling mortgage rates make buying a home more affordable. A Long Island homebuyer taking out a $500,000 mortgage would see a 7.2% drop in monthly payment to $3,336, excluding taxes and insurance, based on the decline in average mortgage rate over the past six weeks.

Still, mortgage rates have increased substantially in the past few years. Last year at this time, the average was 6.33%. Two years ago, the 30-year fixed average was less than half its current level, at 3.1%.

Nationwide, mortgage applications rose in November as rates started to fall, but that uptick has started to taper off, Freddie Mac chief economist Sam Khater said in a statement.

“When rates began to rapidly drop, purchase applications rebounded initially, but this improvement in demand diminished in the last week," Khater said. “Although these lower rates remain a welcome relief, it is clear they will have to further drop to more consistently reinvigorate demand."