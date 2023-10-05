Average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rises to 7.49%, highest since 2000

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to its highest level since December 2000 this week, as a sell-off in government bonds helped push rates higher.

The average U.S. was 7.49% for the week ending Thursday, jumping up from 7.31% last week, according to mortgage giant Freddie Mac.

It was the was the fourth week in a row in which mortgage rates rose. A year ago, the average was 6.66%. As recently as January 2022, the average was around 3%.

The jump in rates has increased Long Island homebuyers’ monthly payments by hundreds of dollars and fewer people now earn enough to buy a home.

Mortgage rates tend to move in the same direction of the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes, which reached its highest point since 2007 on Wednesday. When investors sell government bonds, prices fall and yields rise.

“Mortgage rates maintained their upward trajectory as the 10-year Treasury yield, a key benchmark, climbed,” Sam Khater, chief economist at Freddie Mac, said in a statement. “Several factors, including shifts in inflation, the job market and uncertainty around the Federal Reserve’s next move, are contributing to the highest mortgage rates in a generation. Unsurprisingly, this is pulling back homebuyer demand.”

Higher rates have led to fewer mortgage applications. An index that tracks applications for mortgages to purchase homes reached its lowest point since 1995 this week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association in Washington D.C. The index for purchases was down 22% from its level from the same week a year ago.

“Despite the recent jump in rates, we still anticipate that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage will drop before the end the year, providing some relief to prospective homebuyers heading into 2024,” Bob Broeksmit, president and CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association said in a statement.

While higher mortgage rates this year have resulted in fewer deals, home prices were still rising as recently as August.

The number of sales recorded across Long Island in August was 19% lower than in the same month a year ago.

Meanwhile, the median sale prices in both counties hit records, at $730,000 in Nassau County and $590,000 in Suffolk County. Granted, the data reflects sales that closed in August, so those deals might have been agreed to earlier in the summer.