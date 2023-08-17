Average U.S. mortgage rate rises to 7.09%, highest since 2002

The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage climbed to 7.09% this week, the highest it has been in more than 20 years, according to data released Thursday by mortgage giant Freddie Mac.

The recent upswing in rates, up from 6.96% last week, is the latest blow to affordability for Long Island homebuyers, who are already facing record prices.

The average is the highest for the 30-year mortgage since April 2002. Mortgage rates edged above 7% last October and again in early November before dropping slightly in the ensuing months. A year ago, the average rate for 30-year fixed home loans was 5.13%.

The increase in rates means people buying a home on Long Island will need to pay hundreds of dollars more each month in housing costs than they would have if they were taking out a loan last year. Some prospective homebuyers may not have enough income to qualify for mortgages at the higher rates.

So far, higher borrowing costs have yet to push down home prices. In July, the median price for a home in Nassau County hit a record $725,000, eclipsing the previous high set in July 2022 of $720,000. In Suffolk, the median sale price was $575,000 last month, which matched the high recorded a year earlier, according to OneKey MLS.

The latest data show buyer demand is still outweighing the limited number of homes for sale on Long Island. At the end of July, there were 5,089 homes on the market, which was nearly 30% lower than at the same time last year.

Mortgage rates began their ascent in early 2022 from around 3%. The Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest rate 11 times to its highest level since 2002 with the goal of taming inflation. But recent reports that the pace of inflation and the Fed could pause its campaign of rate hikes haven’t prevented mortgage rates from rising over the past few weeks. Mortgage rates tend to move in the same direction as the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasurys, which reached its highest level since June 2008 on Wednesday.

If investors believe inflation could pick up, mortgage rates could move higher. Fears of a recession tend to lead to lower rates.

"The economy continues to do better than expected and the 10-year Treasury yield has moved up, causing mortgage rates to climb," said Sam Khater, chief economist at Freddie Mac.