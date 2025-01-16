Average mortgage rate reaches 7% for first time since May

For Long Island homebuyers, there was hope that falling mortgage rates could help make purchasing more affordable in 2025. So far, mortgage rates are not cooperating.

The average 30-year fixed rate rose to 7.04% for the week ending Thursday, according to mortgage giant Freddie Mac. The average has now climbed for five straight weeks, and this week marks the first time since May the it has climbed above 7%.

Last week, the average was 6.93%. Three years ago at this time, the average stood at 3.45%.

Rates climbed during the spring of 2022 and haven't fallen below 6% since September of that year. The average published by Freddie Mac peaked in October 2023 at 7.79%.

Stronger than expected job growth contributed to the upward move in mortgage rates, which move in part based on investors' expectations about the economy. The U.S. economy added 256,000 jobs in December, far surpassing economists' expectations of an additional 153,000 job, according to FactSet.

The latest U.S. inflation report Wednesday, which showed consumer prices increased 2.9% in December, suggested price increases may be easing, which could help mortgage rates fall later this year if that trend continues.

Mortgage rates tend to rise during periods of economic growth and inflation and fall when there is greater fear of a recession.

"The underlying strength of the economy is contributing to this increase in rates," Freddie Mac chief economist Sam Khater said in a statement. "Despite rising rates, Freddie Mac research highlights that consumers can save money if they shop for several different lender quotes."