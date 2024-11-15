Report: Suffolk vaults Long Island to top in New York for farming acreage

Long Island was New York State’s only region to see increases of farms and farmland acres, fueled by growth in Suffolk County, according to a report by the office of the state comptroller, Thomas DiNapoli and based on 2022 data.

Even as the state lost slightly more than 8% of its farms, the Island saw an increase: 607 farms in 2022, a 3% jump from 2017. Long Island also saw an 11% increase in farmland acreage, 34,468 acres, over the same period. Nassau lost three farms, but Suffolk added 18, according to the report.

There are 30,650 farms in New York's 62 counties, making up 21.6% of stat land. They range from 800-acre dairy farms in the western part of the state, to "sub-acre outdoor plots" in Manhattan.

"While the classic image of a farm may be characterized by a large dairy farm on the Ontario Plains, or an apple orchard in the Hudson Valley, in reality, farms in New York State may be growing kelp or nursery plants on Long Island, producing vegetables for food manufacturers or farm stands along the Schoharie River or cut flowers and produce on roof tops in New York City," DiNapoli's report says.

The report analyzed industry data and economic indicators, including a census from 2022 taken by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"Long Island farms had nearly $373 million in total agricultural sales in 2022, an increase of 64% from 2017," according to a news release about the report. "Farms in Suffolk County lead the state in sales of products directly to consumers, local retailers or local food processors, with more than $268 million in such sales. As a result, local dollars spent on agricultural products remain in the Long Island economy."

Among the other findings of the report: "Almost 60% of Long Island farms are in the greenhouse, nursery and floriculture category (31.5%) and aquaculture (28%), Together, fruit and tree nut farming (including grapes) and vegetable and melon farming represent an additional 29.5% of all farms."

The report also found that Long Island farms were more valuable than those in other regions.

"Per-acre farmland market values on Long Island are much higher and increasing at a faster rate than the state average," the report said. "Nassau’s average value of farmland is just over 15 times the state average and increased dramatically from land prices in 2017. Suffolk’s average farmland value is well over four times the state average and increased at almost twice the state’s rate between 2017 and 2022."

Work on farms includes that done by migrant laborers, according to Lauren McGrath, manager of county relations and development and Long Island Farm Bureau associate director.

"We hear many anecdotes from immigrants who pursue agricultural work because it's what they did in their home countries, and it allows them to excel in a field familiar to them," McGrath said in an email. "Farm workers perform a variety of duties, including planting, cultivating and harvesting, as well as animal care at livestock operations. Immigrant farm workers are an essential part of the farm economy and hold jobs that can prove difficult to fill domestically. This is especially true on Long Island, where there is a high cost of living in the areas with the largest number of farms."