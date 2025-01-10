Macy's set to close 3 stores on Long Island, 5 in New York City

Macy's announced Thursday it will close 66 locations nationwide, including three on Long Island and five in New York City, citing the stores' financial struggles.

The three Long Island stores closing include the retailer's Backstage discount locations at the Lake Success Shopping Center in New Hyde Park and in Melville on Walt Whitman Road and a department store in the Sunrise Mall in Massapequa.

A notice was posted on each of the three stores Thursday evening notifying shoppers of the impending closures.

It was not immediately clear when the Long Island stores would shutter but a list posted online by the retailer stipulated that most of the closures would occur in the first quarter of 2025.

"Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go — forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service," said Tony Spring, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc.

A restructuring plan, announced by Macy's in February 2024, called for the closure of 150 "unproductive" stores over a three-year period while continuing with 350 locations nationwide.

New York City locations set to close include Macy's Backstage Queens Place in Elmhurst, Macy's Brooklyn Downtown, Macy's Backstage Sheepshead Bay, Macy's Staten Island Furniture and Mattress Gallery and Macy's Backstage Fordham Place in the Bronx. A ninth store in New York State, Macy's Mall at Greece Ridge Center in Rochester, is also shutting down.

There are seven full-fledged Macy’s stores on Long Island — at Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, Hampton Bays Plaza, Roosevelt Field in Uniondale, Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, South Shore Mall in Bay Shore, Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington and on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset.

A Macy’s Furniture and Mattress Gallery and a Furniture Clearance Center share a building in Carle Place, and there is a Macy’s Furniture and Mattress Gallery in Smith Haven Mall.