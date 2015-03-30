Medford anti-casino groups want Brookhaven to join lawsuit

Medford civic leaders have asked Brookhaven Town to join a lawsuit it filed last week in state Supreme Court to block a proposed $65 million video lottery terminal parlor in the hamlet.

The suit says Suffolk Off-Track Betting officials have failed to heed Brookhaven Town zoning regulations or obtain town officials' consent to build the casino on a Long Island Expressway service road east of state Route 112 in Medford.

Plaintiffs in the suit include the Affiliated Brookhaven Civic Organizations and the Medford Taxpayers and Civic Association.

OTB officials plan to open the 98,000-square-foot VLT parlor, which would have 1,000 terminals, next year.

"We sued OTB, not Brookhaven," civic official Brett Houdek said in an interview minutes after making the request to the town board at Thursday's council meeting.

Town attorney Annette Eaderesto reiterated at the meeting that the town plans to hire Manhattan-based law firm Nixon Peabody LLP to determine whether it has legal authority to stop the facility.

In January, the board voted 6-0 to oppose the parlor.

"We encourage them to join based on their . . . [nonbinding] resolution," Houdek said. "There's no reason not to," added Houdek, who is secretary of the Medford group. "We're confident that after the review of the law, there would be no other choice than for Brookhaven to join the suit."

Houdek was joined at the meeting by about 50 other residents who oppose the site. They voiced their displeasure and held up "No Medford Casino" signs.

"I want you to step up," resident Katrin Summers, who opposes the plan, told the board.

When Town Supervisor Edward P. Romaine said the town had no way to stop the VLT parlor, the audience booed him.

"The casino is not a plan of Brookhaven," Romaine said. "OTB and this plan for a VLT facility is not a plan of Brookhaven."