Melville's Leviton Manufacturing sells subsidiary

Melville-based Leviton Manufacturing Co. has closed on the sale of a subsidiary, American Insulated Wire Corp., to a Georgia company.

Leviton's sale of AIW closes a chapter in the company's history that began when it bought AIW in 1936.

Leviton sold AIW brands and its manufacturing facilities in Douglas, Ga., and Coffeyville, Kansas, which produce electrical wire and cable products. The transaction was disclosed in a Thursday news release.

The buyer is Southwire, a Georgia-based maker of wire and cable for electrical transmission.

When the sale was first disclosed in January, Leviton's chief executive Donald J. Hendler said the company no longer saw AIW's wire and cable products as "strategic to the future direction of the Leviton Company."