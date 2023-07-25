Business

Metal refinishers union to recruit 50 apprentices, starting on Thursday

The Finishing Trades Institute of New York will begin taking applications on Thursday for 50 metal refinisher apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the institute's office, 45-15 36th St., Long Island City, Queens, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Forms will be available through Aug. 9 or until 500 have been distributed, whichever comes first.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, attend an orientation session, pass a drug test and be able to understand instructions in English.

For more information, call 718-937-7440. 

James T. Madore

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

