Metal refinishers union to recruit 50 apprentices, starting on Thursday
The Finishing Trades Institute of New York will begin taking applications on Thursday for 50 metal refinisher apprenticeships, officials said.
Applications can be obtained at the institute's office, 45-15 36th St., Long Island City, Queens, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Forms will be available through Aug. 9 or until 500 have been distributed, whichever comes first.
Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, attend an orientation session, pass a drug test and be able to understand instructions in English.
For more information, call 718-937-7440.
