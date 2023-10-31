Michaels to take most of T.J. Maxx's former space in Hicksville

Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is taking most of the space that a T.J. Maxx vacated in Hicksville last year.

Michaels has leased about 20,000 square feet at 410 S. Oyster Bay Rd. in the Woodbury Shopping Center, according to the property’s manager, Breslin Realty Development Corp. in Garden City.

The store will open next year, said Rebecca Talley, spokeswoman for The Michaels Companies Inc.

“We expect to open mid-September 2024 and will be hiring for dozens of temporary, full- and part-time roles over the course of the year,” she said.

The rest of T.J. Maxx's former space, 10,500 square feet, has been leased by discount retailer Five Below for a store that will open Dec. 1, which Newsday reported in October.

Other tenants in the approximately 87,000-square-foot Woodbury Shopping Center include Staples, Bagel Boss, Walgreens, M&T Bank, Pasta-eria Italian Restaurant and Woodbury Kosher Meats.

The T.J. Maxx opened in the shopping center in 1997, and then in October 2022 relocated across the street to Woodbury Plaza, which is on the Plainview side of the South Oyster Bay Road border. The off-price store took over a space that Bed Bath & Beyond left in January last year.

Based on its revenue, Michaels is the second-largest arts and crafts retailer in the United States, where Hobby Lobby ranks first, according to GlobalData, a Manhattan-based market research firm.

Founded in 1973, Michaels is a private company that operates more than 1,290 stores in 49 states and Canada.

The Irving, Texas-based retailer has 14 stores on Long Island, including locations in Bay Shore, Massapequa, Oceanside, Riverhead and Valley Stream.