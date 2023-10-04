Two-day event in Hempstead and Edgewood for minority-owned businesses starts Oct. 10

Information, tools, and resources minority-owned firms can use to grow their businesses both domestically and internationally will be the focus of a two-day event that begins Oct. 10.

Called, “Minority Enterprise Development Week,” the event will include workshops and issue forums, and is being sponsored by the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc., the African American Small Business Foundation, Inc. and 100 Black Men of Eastern New York, Inc.

“MED Week provides an opportunity for minority small business owners to learn from expand their network, net worth, and access information and resources to grow their businesses to scale,” said Phil Andrews, president of the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce.

“It also provides an opportunity to government agencies and corporate entities, and others with resources related to economic empowerment and economic development to share valuable information to the minority community.”

The first day of Minority Enterprise Development Week will be held Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nathan L.H. Bennett Pavilion inside the Town of Hempstead town hall located at 1 Washington St.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The second and final day — Oct. 11 — will include a special salute to Black media, which organizers of Minority Enterprise Development Week say will be a tribute to those who have “played in important part in telling stories that are often not reported.” The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lorraine Gregory Communications, 95-A Executive Dr., Edgewood.

To register for both days of events visit www.liaacc.org.