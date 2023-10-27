Hackers eye big score with sports



It’s that rare time of year when the four major U.S. sports — MLB, NFL, NBA and NHL — are all running simultaneously. But a feast for the fans may be an opportunity for cybercriminals.

In a new report, Microsoft warns that sporting events present “a level of cyber risk and vulnerability that does not exist in other environments.” The report notes that cyberattacks targeting sports organizations are significantly higher than attacks targeting other businesses.

While the teams themselves are often targets, Microsoft notes that fans’ personal data on their phones can be stolen “through vulnerable event digital amenities” such as free public Wi-Fi, poorly designed team apps or QR codes that contain malicious links.

Calling all kids



The average school-age child receives about 235 phone notifications every day, with about a quarter of them arriving during school hours, according to a study from Common Sense Media. The study of kids ages 11-17 found that almost all of them interacted with their phones during class — typically to check notifications or social media — even in schools with a no-phone-use policy.

Setting up shop in the metaverse

The metaverse may not have taken off as some had hoped, but Macy’s still believes it will be a shopping destination. The retailer launched Mstylelab, an online portal where Macy’s says consumers can enjoy an “immersive exploration” of digital collections of real-world fashions. Macy’s says Mstylelab will also be the place for a “metaverse experience” of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade next month.

Amazon tests humanoid robot

In an attempt to increase automation and reduce injuries, Amazon is testing a humanoid robot in its warehouses. The bipedal robot, called Digit, can squat, bend and grasp items using clasps that imitate hands. Amazon has said it aims to use automation to free employees from repetitive tasks that can lead to injuries. The company is under fire for injury rates that exceed industry averages. — BLOOMBERG NEWS