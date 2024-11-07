Are booze-free beverages healthier? Check the ingredients for sugar and calories

A sophisticated-looking cocktail that tastes good without the alcohol? Sounds like a reason to indulge.

Not so fast. While nutritionists and dietitians are hailing the move away from alcohol, they also want people to take a hard look at what is in their mocktails that could pack them full of sugar and calories.

Some common ingredients include coconut milk, syrup, agave, ginger beer, fruit puree, tonic water and soda.

"Ginger beer is actually one of those ingredients that is going to be higher in sugar as well as tonic water," said Steve Surico, a registered dietitian at Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip. "People don’t realize how much sugar is in something like tonic water. These are things we want to be cautious about when choosing a mocktail."

Sales of alcohol-free beer, wine and cocktails is growing, according to market research firm NielsenIQ. A recent report from the company says non-alcohol cocktails are "the most popular nonalcoholic alternative in bars and restaurants."

Sign up for the Daily Business newsletter Stay in the know on jobs, retail and all things business across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I think any time that you take away alcohol from a drink is a benefit in itself," said Emily Feivor, a registered dietitian at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital. "It just helps the body overall."

The reasons are varied but many younger people seem concerned about the health impacts of alcohol.

"Research is saying that society has more awareness about the negative effects of alcohol on our bodies and our cognitive ability," said Surico. "Whether it’s mental clarity or sleep or focus … the ability to get up and get a workout in the morning. These are things the younger generation is focusing on more and valuing more."

Feivor said consumers should treat mocktails like any other food or beverage and check on the "food label."

"Maybe focus on a kombucha or a tea-based mocktail rather than juice-based," she said. "If it comes with a flavor, ask where the flavor is coming from. Is it syrup or juice? And maybe you want a splash versus a giant glass of orange juice. You can ask for modifications."

Other suggestions include asking for sugar substitutes, half the amount of agave or omit it completely, she said.

"Otherwise you are just drinking a lot of liquid calories," Feivor said.

With the holidays right around the corner, dietitians also are concerned about impulse to overindulge during dinners and parties.

"Just because it’s a mocktail doesn’t mean you should have six of them," Surico said. "If they each have 10 grams of sugar, you are going over your daily recommended amount."

But enjoying mocktails in moderation could have other benefits, such as feeling comfortable at functions when a person doesn’t feel like drinking alcohol, he said.

Some people may skip these events because they don’t want to feel the peer pressure.

"It’s still a way that we can enjoy a drink with friends or family but it's not affecting our bodies in that negative way," Surico said.