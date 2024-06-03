Long Island Models has L'Oréal, Macy's, JetBlue and Pepsi on its client roster

Briana Lombardo worked in the press office of the New York City Department of Correction and was a locations assistant on the set of the television series “Royal Pains,” filmed in the Hamptons. But it was an internship she had while a student at Hunter College that inspired her business.



“I interned for a few fashion brands — they’re not household names — and I interned at a modeling agency in Manhattan and just really loved it,” said Lombardo, 30, of Levittown. “Owning a business was something I always wanted to do, so I took my experience and tried it out, and things ended up taking off.”



Lombardo, who holds a bachelor’s in media studies with a minor in film studies, is founder and president of Long Island Models. She started the Long Beach-based modeling agency in 2016, when she was 23, and today she has an approximately 500-person roster that includes models, actors, voice-over talent, social media influencers and production crews.



Among her clients are L’Oréal, Macy’s, Target, T.J. Maxx, Walmart, Amazon, Etsy, Microsoft, JetBlue and Pepsi.



“We’ve booked a bunch of popular campaigns … from TV commercials to Times Square billboards,” Lombardo said. “I remember watching TV one night and a commercial came on that we booked for eHarmony, then the next commercial we also booked. That was pretty cool.”



Lombardo enjoys the people she meets through her business.



“Learning about so many different people’s lives and getting to know them might be one of my favorite things about running an agency,” Lombardo said. Speaking of the models, she said, “some model full time, some are retired and wanted to continue working doing something they enjoy.” There are those, too, who have other careers. “We have makeup artists, fashion designers, spiritual healers, singers, real estate agents, fitness instructors, data analysts, U.S. Marines and professional athletes … just to name a few.”



Those in Lombardo’s lineup range from newborns to 90 years old, and they’re residents of not just Long Island, but New York City, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Florida and California.



Then why the name, "Long Island Models"?



“I actually didn’t like the name at first but hadn’t come up with anything else,” Lombardo explained. “I remember sitting in my accountant’s office [when opening the agency] and he said I had to give him something that day to get everything started … so I went with what was available and it was the best decision I ever made.”



Has anyone in your family ever been a model?



No.



What do your parents do for a living?



My dad, Sal Lombardo, owned a few pizzerias throughout Long Island. His first was Lombardo’s in Levittown, then Lombardo’s in Bellmore, and Biagio’s in Babylon. And he was an owner of Mary’s in Islip. Now he works for the New York City Department of Correction as a food service administrator. My mom, Patty Lombardo, is a secretary at the North Bellmore school district.



Where did you get your startup money for the agency?



I saved from waitressing and bartending.



When you started, how did you find your first models, and how do you find them today?



I used to do a lot of scouting on social media, mainly Instagram. Now they mostly submit to me or our models refer people to us.



You have some plus-size models. When did that category become part of the business?



I think plus-size models grew popular about 15 years ago with the body positivity movement. People want to see models who look like they do — whether that’s a plus-size model, petite, tattooed, deep skin toned, disabled, or older than 50 plus. I think it makes consumers feel like the brand hears them … they’re making clothes and products for all types of people.



How many hours a week do you personally work?



Probably about 80 hours.



What’s your biggest challenge right now, and how are you meeting it?



My biggest challenge has to do with a few laws that may be passed in the next year or so that will negatively affect modeling agencies. The new laws would lower our commissions, change our contracts et cetera.



Is there advice you would give to someone who wants to start a modeling agency?



You have to be extremely resilient. There’s going to be a lot thrown at you every single day, and managing your emotions is the key to resolving most of it.



What’s the best thing about owning your own business?



I really love that there’s always potential to grow … I think that’s a big reason why I was never happy working for someone else or for another company. The politics et cetera … not for me. With my own business, I know I’m going to get out of it what I put into it.



What would you like your business to look like in five years?



I would like to eventually open another agency where we’d work closer with our models and help develop them more. The ultimate goal is to have offices in L.A., Miami … all the big fashion markets.

