Mount Sinai South Nassau names new wing for Feil family after $5M pledge 

Mount Sinai South Nassau has received the largest donation in its history, a $5 million pledge by the Louis Feil Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, and it will name its new wing the Feil Family Pavilion to recognize the contribution.

The four-story, 100,000-square-foot building, expected to open in spring 2024, will double the size of the Oceanside hospital’s current emergency department, add nine new operating rooms and include 40 critical and intensive care inpatient beds.

“This kind of support certainly buoys everyone's spirits when they see that … members of the community are standing behind the organization,” Dr. Adhi Sharma, president of Mount Sinai South Nassau, said of the donation. The gift “will have a direct impact on our ability to deliver care,” he said.

The recent pledge brings the Feil family’s total contributions to the 455-bed hospital to $17 million, South Nassau said. Previous donations have supported programs at the Oceanside campus and the hospital’s outpatient Gertrude & Louis Feil Cancer Center in Valley Stream.

South Nassau’s new wing “is going to be a first-class place, it’s modernized,” said Jeffrey J. Feil, CEO of the Feil Organization, a Manhattan-based real estate investment, management, and development firm whose holdings include more than 24 million square feet in industrial, commercial, and retail real estate and more than 5,000 residential units, as well as thousands of acres of undeveloped land.

Feil, 76, who lives in Rockville Centre, said he and his late parents, Gertrude and Louis Feil, and other members of his extended family have been treated at South Nassau, and the staff has provided “very compassionate” care.

The new building, part of a $400 million capital campaign by South Nassau, is “necessary for us to take the next steps in enhancing the quality of care at our hospital,” said Anthony Cancellieri, co-chairman of Mount Sinai South Nassau’s board of directors. The hospital estimates the total construction cost of the new building will be about $130 million.

Cancellieri said Feil, a longtime friend, toured the construction site last summer to learn more about the project. “He gives to a lot of places, obviously, but he is particularly concerned about his community, and he's particularly concerned about our hospital,” Cancellieri said.

Last year, the hospital's former board chairman, Joseph Fennessy, made an undisclosed donation to name the pedestrian entrance to the new emergency department for the Fennessy family, South Nassau said. The hospital said it also is offering naming opportunities for areas including nursing stations, lobby areas and surgical suites.

The expanded emergency department will have room for about 80,000 patients a year and will include spaces for pediatric trauma treatment, geriatrics and behavioral health, as well as a waiting area with TVs, Wi-Fi access and charging stations. The hospital’s emergency department now treats about 65,000 patients a year, though it was designed to handle 35,000, the hospital said.