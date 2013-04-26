MSC Industrial Direct moving 120 Long Island jobs to N.C.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., one of the largest public companies headquartered on Long Island, plans to shift 120 local jobs to North Carolina, where it has another headquarters, the company said Friday.

The Melville-based supplier of industrial tools and supplies said last year that it planned to build a second headquarters in Davidson, a Charlotte suburb, to have access to more employees with industrial skills. It also said it planned to create more than 400 jobs there.

About a third of those jobs will come from Long Island, said Doug Jones, MSC's executive vice president of global supply-chain operations. The 120 transferred employees will include professionals from every department, including executives, he said.

The employees are expected to move into the 180,000- square-foot building in Davidson, a $37-million project, in early August, Jones said.

"Our culture is a big part of what makes us successful," he said. "So we wanted to make sure that we brought down some MSC folks to get us started."

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

MSC has about 700 employees on Long Island and about 5,000 companywide.

Jones said the company has no plans to transfer other employees. And he stressed that MSC remains committed to the Island.

"We're a Long Island-based company," he said, "and that is not going to change."