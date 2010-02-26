MSG appoints principal accounting officer

Madison Square Garden Inc. on Friday announced the appointment of a senior vice president who will also be the company's controller and principal accounting officer.

Joseph Yospe, a certified public accountant, will be primarily responsible for external financial reporting, accounting processes, accounting policies and compliance with generally accepted accounting principles.

He will also ensure that the company has the appropriate control environment in place, MSG said.

He reports to Robert Pollichino, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

MSG split off from Cablevision earlier this month and is now a separate, publicly traded company.