NEFCU opens new Huntington branch

NEFCU on Tuesday opened its branch at 356 New York Ave. in Huntington, the credit union said.

The credit union also has a branch at 721 Jericho Tpke. in Huntington Station.

NEFCU said credit union representatives at the branch will assist with various banking needs, while video teller machines will link members with live tellers who are located at NEFCU’s Member Contact Center in Uniondale.

Westbury-based NEFCU has 19 branches on Long Island. It said it has opened 12 branches since 2009.