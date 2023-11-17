Business

New Jersey to allow beer, wine deliveries by third parties

A food delivery rider waits for the traffic light to...

A food delivery rider waits for the traffic light to change to head northbound on Chester Street at County Line Road as a statewide stay-at-home order remains in effect in an effort to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus Monday, March 30, 2020, in Lone Tree, Colo. State regulators approved permits for DoorDash and Instacart to deliver drinks earlier this week, the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control confirmed on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

By The Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey residents can get beer or wine delivered to their door, just in time for the Thanksgiving weekend.

State regulators approved permits for DoorDash and Instacart to deliver drinks earlier this week, the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control confirmed on Friday.

The permits allow for deliveries only at residences and rule out college campuses, hotels and BYOB restaurants.

"This is a huge step forward for consumers across New Jersey who will now be able enjoy the convenience of having alcohol delivered safely to their doors from their favorite local businesses through the DoorDash platform,” said Erik Ragotte, DoorDash’s general manager of alcohol and convenience in a statement.

The permits require drivers to confirm the purchaser's age and ID. No so-called contactless deliveries can be made.

Most states permit alcohol delivery, according to DoorDash.

New Jersey regulators paved the way for this week's permits in August 2022, announcing that third-party delivery would be permitted. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said at the time it would permit the state to adapt to new technology.

The permits carry a $2,000 annual cost, according to regulators.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Menorah damaged … Glen Cove affordable housing … Disney On Ice Credit: Newsday

Santos faces new motion to expel him ... Menorah damaged ... Kids left alone in car ... Feed Me: Best Pies

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Menorah damaged … Glen Cove affordable housing … Disney On Ice Credit: Newsday

Santos faces new motion to expel him ... Menorah damaged ... Kids left alone in car ... Feed Me: Best Pies

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME