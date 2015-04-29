New North Hempstead parking rules help merchants

The Town of North Hempstead has altered parking rules throughout the Port Washington Parking District, including expanding commuter lot hours and extending merchant meter times.

The changes, proposed by Councilwoman Dina De Giorgio, also set an annual fee for merchants to park near the Port Washington Train Station.

The changes were approved at an April 21 town board meeting.

Town officials said the changes are part of an effort to accommodate merchants and people traveling into Manhattan on weekends.

For the merchant parking lot, at the former Shields property that was bulldozed in 2013, business owners and their employees can pay $750 annually for a parking spot.

Several meters for local merchants will expire after eight hours instead of four hours. Shop employees had urged the town for the change, saying it is inconvenient to leave work during the day to refill the meters.

All of the towns' commuter lots are to open at 5 a.m. instead of 6 a.m., De Giorgio said. Town officials also are adding spaces for compact cars less than 15 feet long and 6 feet wide.

The town is now requiring three forms of proof of residency, up from two, for parking permits.