New Red Door Spa to open in Bellmore

Red Door Spa Holdings is opening a new spa next week in Bellmore, its third location on Long Island.

Opening day is April 7, and patrons that day and through the weekend will receive gift bags and discount offers.

Of the staff of about 25 to 30, 70 percent are new hires, with the rest coming from other Red Door Spas, including the Fifth Avenue flagship in Manhattan.

The 4,700-square-foot spa at 2750 Merrick Rd. in Bellmore will feature a hair salon and services such as skin care, massages, manicures and pedicures.

Other locations are in Woodbury and Garden City. Red Door Spa Holdings, based in Stamford, Conn., owns and operates 50 salons and day spas in the United States.