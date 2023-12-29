Free paper calendar still a tradition for some Long Island businesses

If after the holidays you show up at work with a paper calendar for the new year, you can expect the side-eye from your colleagues, right? Well, it turns out these “relics” aren’t ready to fold just yet — especially when it comes to advertising a business.

Businesses of all types on Long Island and beyond are continuing a long-standing tradition of giving or sending out free paper calendars to customers and clients as promotional New Year’s gifts, and they’re being well-received.

For decades, gas stations, stores, barber shops, bakeries, lawyers and more gave away free paper desk and wall calendars branded with their names and contact information as promotions — many of which were designed with eye-catching images to encourage their prominent display.

Some of the used vintage variety are now collectors’ items for sale regularly on eBay and Etsy. Current Long Island-based offerings are calendars from Otto Simmons Sanitary Plumbing-Modern Heating of East Hampton (1920), Bank of Lawrence (1927), Roslyn Savings Bank (1941), the Long Island Star-Journal (1949), secondhand toy buyer Henry W. Miller of Hicksville (1956); and contractor/builder Corwin C. Grathwohl of Cutchogue (1966).

“A lot of people of all ages still like them today,” Mike Spieler, owner of Pellegrini’s Prime Meats, Fish and Catering in Stewart Manor, said.

This is the fourth year he will be giving them out.

The newest paper calendar given as a free gift to customers of Pellegrini’s Prime Meats, Fish and Catering in Stewart Manor. Credit: Mike Spieler

According to Giftsanddec.com, paper calendars in general are trending for 2024. “Many generations are retreating from technology and are going back to paper,” which offers “a tactile experience and a break from a glowing screen,” the website said. In addition, studies show stronger memory recall using a paper calendar versus those on smartphones and computer desktops.

George Dormani, owner of a Minuteman Press franchise in Rockville Centre, said he’s had clients order the paper promotional calendars every year since the business started in 1987. He noted that while they aren’t as popular as they once were, they’re likely to stick around.

“I guess probably about 15 years ago I noticed a drop-off with the introduction of smartphones,” Dormani said. “But it’s very easy to look at a paper calendar and plan ahead, and you can flip through the pages and write on them.”

Most important in terms of promotions, they keep a business top-of-mind.

“You have the name of your company and contact information and they (calendar recipients) look at it every day — on the desk and wall,” Dormani said.

Merrick chiropractor Dr. Fred Jones had three different variations of 2024 paper promotional calendars made by PGS Printing & Graphic Services in Lynbrook to give to patients. They can choose '50s cars, '70s cars, or a motivational theme.

From left, Drs. Gaspare Scarantino, Fred Jones and Keith Schiller hold promotional calendars for their chiropractic practice featuring classic cars and a serene scene. Credit: Sunrise Chiropractic and Wellness PC

“I love 'em, because you can look at them and easily see last month, this month and next month,” said PGS owner Glenn Pollack.

Jones said they’re a great marketing tool popular with his patients and he’s been giving them out for about 15 years. “People I haven’t seen in two or three years will stop by and ask for them,” he added.

Ed Tucker, 85, of Levittown, said he gets so many paper calendars in the mail from businesses and charities he’s been involved with, that he gives some away. But he keeps three for around the house so he doesn’t always have to fire up his smartphone to check a date.

“I can remember when they were even more popular,” Tucker, who used to work for the railroad company, CSX Transportation, said. “They used to give them out too to keep their name in front of clients.”

Tori Tomasheski, 40, who co-owns the Garden City-based travel agency ET Family Travel with Ellen Volpe, 45, says they’re joining the paper promotional calendar bandwagon for the first time with a 2024 poster. The company was founded in 2016.

They’re “actually a really cute marketing idea,” Tomasheski said.

ET Family Travel LLC of Garden City for the first time is offering free paper calendars to be sent to clients or delivered to small businesses as an ad for the travel agency. Credit: ET Family Travel









