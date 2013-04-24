New York Civil Rights Violation Lawyer David Perecman Warns Against Hate Crimes -- All Muslims Not Accountable for Boston Marathon Bombings

New York civil rights violation lawyer David Perecman of The Perecman Firm says all Muslims should not be blamed for the Boson Marathon bombings. Hate crimes are illegal and not acceptable.

Muslims in the United States fear an escalation of hate crimes now that the media, including The Wall Street Journal (4.21.13), reported the link between religion and the Boston Marathon bombings. "After the September 11 attack on the World Trade Towers, hate crimes spiked," said New York civil rights violation lawyer David Perecman. "We hope not to see a similar occurrence."

“The stereotype of Muslims as terrorists has become accepted within many realms of American culture,” said Perecman. “However, all Muslims are not somehow accountable for the actions of two individuals. Guilt should not be assumed because Muslims share the same faith.”

The Boston Marathon bombings occurred on April 15. Three people were killed and more than 175 were injured. Brothers Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Tamerlan Tsarnaev were identified as the bombers. While the motive of the brothers is still unreported, the WSJ reported that Tamerlan Tsarnaev had become a follower of radical Islam before the attack.

“People need to know that hate crimes are illegal. They are also unacceptable and hurt everybody in the community,” said Perecman.

Hate crimes are federal crimes. Hate crimes also violate both New York State and New York City laws.

In 2011, 12.5 percent of the victims of an anti-religious hate crime were victims of an anti-Islamic bias, according to the most recently released FBI hate crime statistics.

Individuals who believe they have been victims of a New York civil rights violation including hate crimes can contact The Perecman Firm at 212-977-7033.

