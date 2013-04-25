New York Personal Injury Lawyer David Perecman Weighs in on West, Texas Fertilizer Plant Explosion and Likely Costs

New York personal injury lawyer David Perecman of The Perecman Firm urges prioritization of employee and public safety following a Texas fertilizer explosion that killed at least 14 people and injured over 100 others. Costs resulting from the explosion could be huge.

A West, Texas, fertilizer plant erupted in flames and exploded, injuring more than 100 people and killing at least 14, reported the Boston Herald (4.20.13). The explosion leveled four blocks of homes around the factory, including a nursing home. Dismayingly, the Texas industrial disaster was a large-scale tragedy that possibly could have been prevented, New York personal injury lawyer David Perecman said.

There were no sprinklers, firewalls or water deluge systems at the plant at the time of the accident and safety inspections were rare, said the Boston Herald.

“Companies must put the health and safety of employees and the public above profits,” said Perecman. “Now costs resulting from the explosion are likely to be huge.”

The company had submitted a risk management plan to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that said there was “no risk of fire or explosion” even in a worst-case scenario, the Boston Herald reported.

Small fertilizer plants nationwide are part of a regulatory system that focuses on large installations and industries, said the Boston Herald. This is despite the fact that a significant number of the small plants contain enough agricultural chemicals to fuel a large explosion.

“A comprehensive risk management plan could have decreased the number of deaths and injuries,” said Perecman.

The plant in West had ammonium nitrate, an "extremely hazardous substance” and the explosive used in the Oklahoma City bombing on April 19, 1995, said the Boson Herald. It was also authorized to handle anhydrous ammonia, a flammable and potentially toxic substance.

It's still not clear what triggered the fire or explosion, reported the Boston Herald.

“Safety should – and must be – the utmost consideration of every employer,” said Perecman. “In any industry, there is the cost of doing business. But the lives of people are priceless.”

