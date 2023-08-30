NewYork-Presbyterian to collaborate on cardiac care with Catholic Health

Long Island cardiac patients in need of a heart transplant will be able to seek services from the highly rated NewYork-Presbyterian heart program under a clinical collaboration agreement reached with Catholic Health, the two institutions announced in a news release.

The collaboration with the Manhattan-based hospital group will initially focus on St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center, a Catholic Health facility in Roslyn that has received several accolades and was awarded in 2023 a distinction of excellence from The American College of Cardiology.

"As Catholic Health does not have a heart transplant program, we wanted to find a partner dedicated to providing exceptional care to manage transplant procedures and related services to this highly specific patient population," said Kate Malenczak, a Catholic Health spokeswoman.

"Catholic Health will continue to provide all other exceptional health care services to our patients — the main thing that will change as a result of this agreement is that we will tap into NewYork-Presbyterian’s renowned expertise for patients in need of a heart transplant."

A news release from Catholic Health said the clinical collaboration also will expand St. Francis' advanced heart failure, adult congenital heart disease and pediatric cardiology programs.

The arrangement "creates opportunities" for deepening clinical research, improving analytical capabilities and developing training initiatives, the news release said.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“This unique collaboration between two of the nation’s top-ranked cardiology programs will ensure that more types of cardiac patients are provided the highest level of care closer to where they live and work," Dr. Patrick O'Shaughnessy, president and CEO of Catholic Health, said in a statement.

Further details were not provided. The agreement "is still in the preliminary stages," Malenczak said.

NewYork-Presbyterian hospitals in the city were ranked the sixth best in the nation for cardiology, heart and vascular surgery in 2023 by a U.S. News & World Report survey.

Dr. Steven J. Corwin, president and chief executive officer of NewYork-Presbyterian, said in a statement, “We are dedicated to advancing heart care to improve the lives of our patients and are proud to extend our comprehensive cardiovascular services to Long Island.”





2

