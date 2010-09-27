NFL women's line -- not haute but definitely hot

It's not haute couture, but the latest line of clothing the National Football League is offering its female fans beats the team-jersey-as-muumuu look.

The league has thousands of new products including jeans with logos on the back pockets, flip-flops and yoga mats for women in its merchandise this year. It is pairing up with shops such as Victoria's Secret and Destination Maternity to sell the new products this fall in 3,000 new stores with sizes that fit women.

A $10- million marketing was launched this week targeted to women -- who the league says comprise 44 percent of NFL fans. The effort includes television commercials and a new website at nfl.com/women.

The league's women's apparel business has doubled since 2004, said Tracey Bleczinski, vice president of apparel. She declined to say how much the segment was worth but said it was one-fourth the size of the men's business. The league declined to release total annual sales figures.

Women's sports apparel has been around for about a decade, and originally the strategy was to "shrink it and pink it," Bleczinski said. But products have evolved to tap into women's desire to wear team colors beyond game day. This year, the NFL is taking it a step further by putting more products in more stores with displays on women how to wear them.

"It's kind of like our tag line 'love your team without looking like you're on it,' " she said. "We're giving women the opportunity to be themselves and still love the game."

The NFL is also keeping up with lifestyle trends, creating spa gift bags with natural brown sugar scrub, Mediterranean sea salts and goat's milk and honey lotion with team logos. Those bags come with team-spirited nail polis. Jazzy, blue and red for Giants fans and green and white for the jets.