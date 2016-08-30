Nic+Zoe knitwear brand to open store in Roosevelt Field

Boston-based knitwear brand Nic+Zoe will open the company’s second store and its first location on Long Island on Thursday.

The 1,992-square-foot store at Roosevelt Field mall features a glass facade, a trellis suspended from the ceiling and a “relax-and-recharge” nook, company officials said. The store, which will employ six to eight people, was designed by New York-based design firm Kramer Design Group.

It joins a spate of other new retailers at the Garden City mall, which began a $200 million expansion and renovation in 2013. The changes have included Long Island’s first Neiman Marcus, which opened in February. The mall’s new two-level luxury wing with up to 20 high-end retailers opened in September 2015.

To celebrate its opening, Nic+Zoe will offer free refreshments, raffles and discounts. A try-on promotion encouraging customers to work with in-store stylists will offer 20 percent off their purchase.

In the fitting rooms, which feature ombre curtains and Italian tile, customers can request assistance by ringing a bell, charge their mobile devices, and have access to bottled water and snacks.

“We are excited to open our first store outside of Boston at Roosevelt Field,” Nic+Zoe CEO Susie Mulder said in a statement. “We are ready to help the Long Island shopper make busy look good.”

Designer Dorian Lightbrown founded Nic+Zoe in 2006 and named it after her two children. She previously worked for designer Sigrid Olsen, whose brand was later sold to Liz Claiborne.

The brand is known for its colorful knits and multiuse apparel such as cardigans that can be worn in four ways. The Nic+Zoe brand is also sold in major department stores such as Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s. — with Aisha al-Muslim