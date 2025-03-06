The Trump administration's proposed cuts to federally funded medical research could pull back more than $900 million from New York, with "long-lasting negative consequences" for employment and scientific innovation, according to a coalition of state and local business advocacy groups. In a letter sent to New York's delegation in Congress on Thursday, the group urged members to take "immediate action" and oppose efforts to slash funding by the National Institutes of Health, which, they added, could mean cuts to research programs at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory and Stony Brook University studies of 9/11 first responders. Local economies depend on these grant recipients, the letter said, "to build a qualified workforce and to conduct critical research that drives industry innovation." "Companies rely on the medical advancements fostered by these institutions to provide affordable, effective health care solutions, improving employee wellness and reducing healthcare-related expenses," the letter reads. "Any setbacks in research could also lead to increased costs, delays in medical breakthroughs, and a decline in the availability of lifesaving therapies." A new NIH policy announced last month said research institutions can only seek federal reimbursement of 15% of their indirect costs, which can include scientific computing, heating and cooling bills, lab maintenance and medical waste management, Newsday previously reported. According to "supplemental guidance" on the 2024 NIH policy, with a release date of Friday but already posted online, the indirect cost rate reported to NIH "averaged between 27% and 28% over time" and "many organizations" charged indirect rates of more than 50% and in some cases 60%. More than 250 entities across the state receive a total of more than $3.5 billion in NIH funding, according to the letter, signed by the Long Island Association, the Business Council of New York State, along with 16 other local business advocacy organizations. Should the cuts proceed, they "will have long-lasting negative consequences for workforce health, economic growth, and the future of medical research," the group's letter continued. Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-Bayport) said in a statement regarding the proposed cuts: "Investments in medical research and innovation are critical to the development of treatments and cures for illnesses that impact Long Islanders. That's why I joined my New York colleagues in sending a bipartisan letter to Acting NIH Director [Matthew J.] Memoli, raising concerns about cuts to NIH grants and the potential funding shortfalls this could cause for research institutions." Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said in a statement: “President Trump’s attempt to radically cut National Institutes of Health grants is irresponsible and short-sighted. It will imperil research that saves lives and is guaranteed to hurt our economy and the thousands of New Yorkers, including Long Islanders, employed by local research institutions.” Other members of the New York Delegation — Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove), Rep. Laura Gillen (D-Rockville Centre) and Rep. Nick LaLota (R-Amityville) — did not immediately respond to email inquiries seeking comment Thursday. Last month, New York State Attorney General Letitia James and 21 other state attorneys general filed a suit against the Trump administration over the reimbursement cap, prompting Judge Angel Kelley of the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts to temporarily pause the new NIH policy, Newsday reported at the time. On Wednesday, Kelley filed a preliminary injunction to continue the pause while litigation continues, according to The Associated Press. In a statement released Wednesday, James said: "The president may want to play politics with public health, but we refuse to risk the resources Americans rely on. Without this lawsuit, New York could have lost $850 million in funding and researchers would have been forced to abandon vital research projects on cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. We will always fight back against these harmful, illegal cuts that slow down lifesaving medical research, hurt our economy, and take away jobs." The Greater New York Hospital Association, which advocates for hospital and health systems, called the estimated loss in research funds statewide "a blow that would undermine New York’s economic growth, its medical innovations, and its capacity to support a healthy workforce," according to the council’s letter. The SUNY system could see up to $79 million in grant funding dry up — some of it, for Stony Brook University research to monitor and providing ongoing treatment for first responders to Ground Zero after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, according to the letter. Other Long Island facilities, including Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, could see a slash in research funding, Newsday previously reported. Long Island Association president and CEO Matt Cohen in an emailed statement: "NIH funding is a critical piece of our region’s innovation economy, which can also unlock solutions to our affordability crisis, and we support our elected officials who are fighting against these cuts."

