Nordstrom Rack to take Staples' former space in Bay Shore

A Nordstrom Rack store will open in Bay Shore next spring, according to the retailer’s parent company.

The department store, an off-price version of high-end Nordstrom, will open a 24,000-square-foot store at Gardiner Manor Mall, Seattle-based Nordstrom Inc. said in a statement Tuesday.

“We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in Bay Shore, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack's unique product offering,” Carl Jenkins, senior vice president of Nordstrom Rack Stores, said in the statement. “In addition to shopping great brands at great prices, our customers in Bay Shore can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick up online orders and make returns.”

The Nordstrom Rack planned for Bay Shore will be moving into a space that office-supply store Staples vacated in January, said Daniel Glazer, vice president in the Woodbury office of Ripco Real Estate, the firm that represents the landlord in leasing.

Owned by Kite Realty Group Trust in Indianapolis, Gardiner Manor Mall is a 220,566-square-foot shopping center at 834 Sunrise Hwy. whose tenants include Target, Barnes & Noble, Michaels, King Kullen, Old Navy and HomeGoods.

A spokeswoman for Nordstrom declined to say how many people will work at the Nordstrom Rack in Bay Shore or whether it will be a relocation of an existing store. She said more details will be disclosed closer to the store’s opening date.

There are two other Nordstrom Rack stores on Long Island — at The Gallery at Westbury Plaza in Garden City and Manhasset Center.

A Nordstrom Rack in the Huntington Shopping Center on Walt Whitman Road closed in 2021 after nine years there.

There is one full-price Nordstrom on the Island, at Roosevelt Field mall in Garden City.